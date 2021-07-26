Woman sentenced for forging checks in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Passing bad checks in North Iowa results in probation for a Central Iowa woman.

Samantha Rae Rumbaugh, 31 of Slater, has pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery in Cerro Gordo County District Court. Authorities say she tried to cash two counterfeit checks in February at two banks in Mason City but was only successful once.

Rumbaugh has been given a deferred judgment and sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation. She was also ordered to pay $876.48 in restitution to one of the banks.

If Rumbaugh successfully completes her probation, this conviction will be removed from her record.