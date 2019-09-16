Woman sentenced for drunk driving through Peace Plaza

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The woman arrested after police say she drove her vehicle through Peace Plaza has pleaded guilty to drunk driving.

Cheryl Anne Melton, 61 of Rochester, was arrested August 28 after Rochester police say she turned off 1st Avenue and drove through Peace Plaza, hitting a flower pot and getting her car wedged in between a building and a pylon. Witnesses say Melton tried to drive away but someone distracted her while another person took the keys out of her ignition.

Officers say a breath test showed Melton with a blood alcohol content of .220.

Melton pleaded guilty to one count of DWI. She’s been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $900 fine.