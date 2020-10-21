Woman sentenced for crashing into Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The woman who crashed a van into the front of the Mayo Civic Center has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Jamie Lea Copeland, 36 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 1st degree damage to property, 4th degree assault of a peace officer, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. In addition to her probation, Copeland was ordered Wednesday to $14,548.10 in restitution.

Copeland drove a van directly into the front doors of the Civic Center on April 23, then backed up and smashed through the entrance again, then exited the van and began flipping over tables inside the Center. Police say Copeland then smashed into squad cars multiple times while driving away and was finally taken into custody after a pursuit that lasted about a mile and a half.

Investigators say it all happened roughly 25 minutes after Copeland entered the Civic Center, which was then hosting a homeless shelter, and asked if any beds were available.