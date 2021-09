MASON CITY, Iowa – An Austin woman is sentenced for changing bar codes at the Mason City Walmart.

Tonya Jean Turvey, 40, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree theft. She was arrested for going into the Walmart and changing bar codes to reduce the price of items. Authorities say it happened on at least three occasions and Turvey fled every time when confronted by store employees.

She’s been given 20 days in jail and ordered to pay a $430 fine and $568.76 in restitution.