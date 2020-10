ROCHESTER, Minn. – A St. Charles woman is sentenced for an ATV accident in Olmsted County.

Amanda Marie Bedtke, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminal vehicular operation. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a man suffered a broken arm while Bedtke was driving an ATV on August 22, doing donuts in the 1000 block of 8th Street SE.

Bedtke has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation and pay a $900 fine.