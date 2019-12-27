Clear
Woman sentenced for blooding Austin assault

Pleads guilty over a year after the attack happened.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 1:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Over a year after it happened, a Florida woman is sentenced for a bloody beating in southern Minnesota.

Mikayla Jeanette Wenzel, 24 of Fort Lauderdale, FL, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of 5th degree assault. The Austin Police Department says Wenzel attacked a juvenile female at the Rodeway Inn on November 24, 2018. Witnesses say Wenzel grabbed the girl’s hair and punched her several times in the face, breaking the girl’s nose and causing significant bleeding.

Court documents state several towels soaked with blood were found in the motel room where the assault occurred.

Wenzel has been ordered to spend one year on unsupervised probation and pay $135 in court fees. Court documents state Wenzel was living in Duluth in 2018.

