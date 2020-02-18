Woman sentenced for biggest meth bust in SE Minnesota history

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The first prison sentence is handed down for a record-breaking Rochester drug bust.

Tiffany Marie Gauthier has been given five years in federal prison, following by two years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.



The 55 pounds of meth seized by the SE MN Violent Crimes Enforcement Team

Gauthier and Steven Allen Lindquist were arrested after federal authorities found 55 pounds of meth in a vehicle at Gauthier’s home in Rochester. The vehicle was linked to Lindquist and investigators say the meth had a street value of around $300,000.

Lindquist has also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth. His sentencing is set for March 3.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota says Lindquist and Gauthier conspired to deal meth in southeastern Minnesota between November 2018 and May 2019.

The 55 pounds of meth was called “the largest single seizure of methamphetamine in southeast Minnesota” by Captain Vince Scheckel of the SE Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Task Force.