Woman sentenced for assaulting a Rochester police officer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of punching and biting a police officer pleads guilty.
Bonnie Lynshawn Booth, 29 of Rochester, was arrested in August 2018 after police said they saw Booth in a commotion with employees at the South Broadway Walmart. When officers intervened, that’s when Booth attacked one of them.
She pleaded guilty Monday to one count of 4th degree assault on a peace officer and has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation, 60 hours of community work service, and must pay a $600 fee.
