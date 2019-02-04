Clear
Woman sentenced for assaulting a Rochester police officer

Bonnie Booth Bonnie Booth

Arrested in August 2018.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 4:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of punching and biting a police officer pleads guilty.

Bonnie Lynshawn Booth, 29 of Rochester, was arrested in August 2018 after police said they saw Booth in a commotion with employees at the South Broadway Walmart. When officers intervened, that’s when Booth attacked one of them.

She pleaded guilty Monday to one count of 4th degree assault on a peace officer and has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation, 60 hours of community work service, and must pay a $600 fee.

Tracking a breezy and cold night followed by a chance for measurable snow.
Community Events