Woman sentenced for assaulting Rochester police officer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman who attacked a Rochester police officer is sentenced.

Shauna Marie George, 35 of Roseville, MN, was arrested after a confrontation with a female officer on January 29. Police responded to a report of an intoxicated female in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue SE and when George was being taken to detox, police say she tried to light up a cigarette in the backseat of a squad car.

A female officer pulled over to take the cigarette away from George and authorities say that’s when George started kicking and punching the officer.

George pleaded guilty Tuesday to fourth-degree assault of a peace officer. Charges of obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct were dismissed. She’s been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation and either pay a $400 fine or do 40 hours of community work service.