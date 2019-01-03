Clear
Woman sentenced for Stewartville collision

Two people suffered minor injuries.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 5:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman pleads guilty for a two-vehicle collision in November that injured two people.

Nicolle Suzzette Orke, 47 of Rochester, was arrested after she hit another vehicle on 20th Street in Stewartville on November 11, 2018. The two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries. Authorities say a breath test after the crash showed Orke with a .24 blood alcohol content, three times the legal limit.

Orke pleaded guilty Thursday to criminal vehicular operation and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must either perform 90 hours of community work service or pay a $900 fine.

