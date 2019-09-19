Woman sentenced for Rochester shoe theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester woman is sentenced for stealing shoes.

Antonia Maria Shaaron Johnson, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of theft and was given one year of unsupervised probation. She must also either do 20 hours of community work service or pay a $200 fine.

Johnson was arrested on July 23 after Rochester police say she stole a pair of Nike shoes from Kohls.