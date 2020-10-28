Woman sentenced for Mason City storage unit burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is sentenced for stealing from a Mason City storage unit.

Shelly Ann Hitchcock, 41 of Cedar Rapids, has been given three years of probation after pleading guilty to 3rd degree burglary. Police say she and Thomas Bernard Hitchcock burglarized A-1 Security Self Storage on August 21.

Thomas Hitchcock, 48 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to with 3rd degree burglary and possession of burglar’s tools for that crime. His trial is scheduled to start December 1.

Thomas Hitchcock is also charged with two counts of 3rd degree burglary for allegedly stealing multiple items from Atlas Storage in Mason City on April 15. That trial is set to begin on December 8.