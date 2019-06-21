Clear

Woman sentenced for Austin drug raid

Darrin Downer Jr. (left), Jesse Downer (middle), Michelle Downer (right) Darrin Downer Jr. (left), Jesse Downer (middle), Michelle Downer (right)

Sentencing of co-defendants still pending.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 3:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – The first sentence is handed own for a June 2018 raid that found drugs and guns in an Austin home.

Michelle Dawn Downer, 28 of Austin, received five years of supervised probation Friday for pleading guilty to receiving stolen property and 5th degree drug possession.

She was arrested along with Jesse and Darrin Downer on June 13, 2018, after Austin police, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team searched a home in the 1600 block of 16th Street SW. Investigators say they found nearly a pound of marijuana, two bags of Xanax, two firearms, ammunition, and over $2,000 in cash.

Authorities say an eight-year-old boy and two-year-old girl were also found at the home.

Jesse Darell Downer, 29, has pleaded guilty to violent felon in possession of a firearm and 5th degree drug possession. His sentencing is set for July 12.

Darrin Darrell Downer Jr., 21, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and possession of a suppressor. His sentencing is scheduled for August 15.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

STEM Camp

Image

New cannabis business opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Severe storm chances low Friday; return for Saturday

Image

Diversity in Rochester Police Force

Image

Tracking an Active Weekend

Image

Haliburton to play for USA

Image

Mason City vs. Des Moines North

Image

Riceville vs. North Butler

Image

Central Springs vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Fight at youth baseball game in Colorado

Community Events