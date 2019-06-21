Woman sentenced for Austin drug raid

AUSTIN, Minn. – The first sentence is handed own for a June 2018 raid that found drugs and guns in an Austin home.

Michelle Dawn Downer, 28 of Austin, received five years of supervised probation Friday for pleading guilty to receiving stolen property and 5th degree drug possession.

She was arrested along with Jesse and Darrin Downer on June 13, 2018, after Austin police, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team searched a home in the 1600 block of 16th Street SW. Investigators say they found nearly a pound of marijuana, two bags of Xanax, two firearms, ammunition, and over $2,000 in cash.

Authorities say an eight-year-old boy and two-year-old girl were also found at the home.

Jesse Darell Downer, 29, has pleaded guilty to violent felon in possession of a firearm and 5th degree drug possession. His sentencing is set for July 12.

Darrin Darrell Downer Jr., 21, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and possession of a suppressor. His sentencing is scheduled for August 15.