Woman sentenced after confrontation with Olmsted County deputy

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A wrong-way driver accused of assaulting a deputy has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Sarah Marie Drysdale, 39 of Rochester, was arrested on May 22 around 2:10 am. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Drysdale was driving on 19th Street NW when she turned into the wrong lane and was heading toward a deputy.

Drysdale was stopped on Highway 52 on the ramp to Highway 14 and allegedly fought with a deputy, kicking a female in the arm and shoulder.

Drysdale pleaded guilty to DWI-refusing to submit to a test and charges of fourth-degree assault and drug possession were dismissed. Drysdale has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 70 hours of community work service or pay a $700 fine.