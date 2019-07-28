Clear

Woman sentenced after Charles City knife threat

Waterloo woman arrested after February incident.

Jul 28, 2019
Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman arrested for threatening a man with a knife is sentenced in Floyd County.

Amanda Mae Kellogg, 32 of Waterloo, reached a plea deal for the mid-February incident in Charles City. Police say she assaulted a man and then showed off a blue knife. The man told officers he was afraid Kellogg would hurt him.

She pleaded guilty to one count of carrying weapons. Kellogg’s sentence is one year of supervised probation and a $300 fine.

