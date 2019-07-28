CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman arrested for threatening a man with a knife is sentenced in Floyd County.
Amanda Mae Kellogg, 32 of Waterloo, reached a plea deal for the mid-February incident in Charles City. Police say she assaulted a man and then showed off a blue knife. The man told officers he was afraid Kellogg would hurt him.
She pleaded guilty to one count of carrying weapons. Kellogg’s sentence is one year of supervised probation and a $300 fine.
Related Content
- Woman sentenced after Charles City knife threat
- Rochester woman sentenced after knife threat
- Rochester man sentenced for knife threat
- Sentence issued for Winneshiek County knife threat
- Rochester woman acquitted on knife threats
- Mason City man sentenced for knife incident
- Probation for Rochester knife threat
- Charles City man sentenced for violent robbery
- Prison sentence for Charles City child endangerment
- Charles City man sentenced for drunken crash
Scroll for more content...