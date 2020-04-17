Woman saved from overdose during Dodge County burglary arrest

CLAREMONT, Minn. – Three people are facing charges after a break-in at the Claremont Service Center Thursday night.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 9:30 pm about a burglary in progress at the Service Center at 111 West Front Street. The caller reported hearing a crash and then seeing a black Ford Taurus leave the area. A deputy spotted the suspect vehicle on Highway 14 and stopped it east of 120th Avenue. Three people in the Ford Taurus were arrested: Justin Mertins, 44 of Owatonna, Darrel Persell, 22 of Owatonna, and Emilie Perkins, 25 of Waseca.

The Sheriff’s Office says the three were found with a red duffle bag containing about 70 unopened packs of cigarettes, drug paraphernalia, and substances and tested positive for methamphetamine and heroin. Deputies say Perkins suffered an apparent drug overdose during the arrest and was given Narcan until medical personnel arrived.

Mertins and Persell were taken to the Steele County Jail. Perkins was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Authorities say the front glass door of the Claremont Service Center was broken through and the damage done to the business and the total value of the items stolen has not been determined. Mertins, Persell, and Perkins are facing charges of 2nd degree burglary, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, criminal damage to property, and possession of burglary tools.