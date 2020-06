WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A woman was rescued Thursday after she and a man became separated after a kayak capsized.

The sheriff’s office said a male, 53, and a female, 49, both of Ames, were kayaking on the Upper Iowa River when it capsized.

The male was able to get to the shore while the woman was later found stranded on the bank of the river.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Decorah Fire Department, Winneshiek Medical Center Ambulance, Iowa DNR Enforcement, and the Iowa State Patrol.