Woman reported missing in southeastern Minnesota

GOODVIEW, Minn. – The public is being asked to help locate a missing woman from Winona County.
Leigh Elizabeth Meska, 31 of Goodview, was last seen at her home Wednesday morning, leaving for her job in Rochester. She was driving a 2014 Gray Chevy Impala with Minnesota License Plat 136MWK.
Meska is described as 5’3’’, 125 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair, wearing a sweater with black leggings and a red jacket.
The Goodview Police Department says multiple agencies and a helicopter have assisted in the search so far. Anyone with information on Meska or her vehicle is asked to call Goodview police at 507-452-1500 of Winona County Law Enforcement Dispatch at 507-457-6492.
