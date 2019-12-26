Woman receives amazing Christmas gift: A partial liver donation

MASON CITY, Iowa – In a truly selfless act, Sam Grant has decided to donate part of her liver in order to help someone else live easier.

"I was actually really nervous to open the message and I kind of waited a little while. I had a good feeling of what I was about to read. So I kind of took a moment to myself and opened it and was relieved and excited all kind of at the same time,” she said.

Sam Grant is describing receiving the life-changing message from Mayo Clinic, letting her know she was approved to be a partial liver donor.

Cassie Masters has a rare liver syndrome called Budd-Chiari. The condition causes blood clots to form in the veins that feed the liver. Grant surprised Masters with the news on Christmas Eve, with the help of Santa Claus.

"Seeing her face when I walked in was pretty priceless, knowing that she thought I was the gift,” said Grant.

Grant is friends with Masters' fiancée and saw a post on Facebook about her need for a donor.

Grant never hesitated. She knew she'd step in to make another life breathe easier.