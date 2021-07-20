Woman pleads not guilty to taking over $50,000 from her disabled daughter

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of stealing over $50,000 from her disabled daughter is pleading not guilty.

Pamela Jean Fischer, 66 of Rochester, was charged in April with one count of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Fischer’s 39-year-old daughter had mental and physical infirmities and was living in a care center when it received information from the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center.

An investigator says Fischer withdrew $59,819.55 from her daughter’s bank account and a special needs trust and used it for her own benefit. Court documents state the misappropriation of funds started in November 2016 and continued for at least a couple of years.

No trial date has been set.