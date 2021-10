MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of embezzling from her North Iowa employer is pleading not guilty.

Sydney Lynn Keith, 25 of Mason City, has entered a not guilty plea to one count of first-degree theft. Authorities say she stole more than $10,000 from a chiropractic clinic where Keith worked between April 2019 and October 2020.

Her trial is scheduled to start on November 30 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.