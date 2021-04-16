Woman pleads not guilty to drug charges in two southern MN counties

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman facing drug charges in Freeborn and Mower County has pleaded not guilty.

Victoria Ann Rivera Lopez, 33 of Albert Lea, was arrested in October 2020. She was accused of selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant five times between July 2020 and August 2020 in Albert Lea. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says a total of 33.7 grams of meth was sold.

Lopez was also accused of possession of around 11 grams of meth after the search of a home in Austin.

Lopez has pleaded not guilty to first-degree methamphetamine sale in Freeborn County. That trial is scheduled to begin on November 16. She has also pleaded not guilty to third-degree drug possession in Mower County. No trial date has been set in that case.