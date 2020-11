MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of exposing herself near a preschool is pleading not guilty.

Krista Elisabeth Mary, 40 of Lake Mills, is charged with indecent exposure for an incident on October 8 in the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue in Mason City. Court documents state employees of a preschool across the street saw Mary naked on the steps of a home and called police.

Her trial is set to start on February 2, 2021.