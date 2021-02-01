Woman pleads not guilty to 100 mph Floyd County pursuit

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman arrested after a 100 mile per hour chase is pleading not guilty.

Amber Marie Sheppard, 36 of Cedar Rapids, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, eluding-2nd offense as a habitual offender, operating a motor vehicle while license is barred, and driving with a revoked license.

Law enforcement says it tried to pull over Sheppard as she was driving on Highway 27 in Floyd County around 9:45 pm on New Year’s Eve. Court documents state Sheppard refused to stop and led authorities on a 100 mph chase north on Highway 28 and then south on Shadow Avenue before being stopped.

Investigators say about 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and five needles were found in Sheppard’s vehicle.

Her trial is set to begin on March 2 in Floyd County District Court.