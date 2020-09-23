Woman pleads not guilty in Clear Lake laundromat burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in the burglary of a Clear Lake laundromat.

Elizabeth Danail Ficken, 36 of Fort Dodge, is charged with 3rd degree burglary and 4th degree criminal mischief. Authorities say she took part in the burglary of Giant Wash Laundromat on June 16, working with another person to cut a hole in the wall between the bathroom and office and acting a lookout while her unidentified partner stole keys from inside the office.

Court documents state the laundromat sustained about $500 in damage.

Ficken’s trial is set to start on December 15.