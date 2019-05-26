Woman pleads not guilty in Clear Lake assaults

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of assault involving a flyswatter is pleading not guilty.
Jennifer Kay Casey, 41 of Ankeny, is charged with two counts of domestic abuse assault for an incident on April 17 in Clear Lake.
Police say Casey attacked two people in the 1500 block of N. 8th Place. Court documents state Casey hit a man with a cane and a flyswatter, causing numerous cuts to his arms, chest, and neck. Casey also allegedly pulled a woman’s hair and pulled a chair out from under her.
Casey is also accused of spitting on her victims.
Her trial is now set to begin on July 30.
