Woman pleads guilty to violent Mower County confrontation

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman is pleading guilty to assault and property damage after smashing into another woman’s car.

Angelica Maria Quintero, 31 of Spring Valley, was arrested after a disturbance in Grand Meadow on December 29, 2019. Quintero is accused of going to the home of the father of her children and entering without permission. A woman at the home told Mower County Law Enforcement she was afraid Quintero was going to attack her.

Court documents state that after Quintero was forced out of the home, she got into her SUV, rammed the front of the other woman’s car, then left the scene. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says when Quintero was arrested, she said she went to the home to get money for her children.

She was charged with 1st degree burglary but entered guilty pleas Thursday to 5th degree assault and 4th degree criminal damage to property. Quintero is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21.