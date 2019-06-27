Woman pleads guilty to stealing from the Stewartville Care Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is pleading guilty to embezzling from the Stewartville Care Center.

Trina Gayle Engler, 41 of Austin, was charged in March with five felony counts of theft. According to court documents, Engler was accused of stealing from the care center while working there over the course of five years. She was fired in August 2018.

Investigators say that between unearned paid time off, unauthorized credit card charges, money taken out of petty cash, and money received from tenants that was never deposited, Engler is suspected of embezzling over $83,000.

Court documents state that Engler admitted during questioning by law enforcement to taking some of the money, claiming her spending habits had gotten out of control.

She pleaded guilty Thursday to one felony count of theft. Her sentencing is set for August 14.