Woman pleads guilty to stealing from her mother

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A southern Minnesota woman is pleading guilty to stealing from her infirm mother.

Dolores Tritle, 53 of Owatonna, was charged in September 2017 with two counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. The Albert Lea Police Department says Tritle withdrew thousands of dollars from her mother’s account while also failing to pay the bill for her mother’s care at the Good Samaritan Society nursing facility.

Court documents state Tritle had power over attorney for her mother, who requires 24 hour care.

Tritle entered a guilty plea Wednesday in Freeborn County District Court to one count of financial exploitation. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 5.