Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Albert Lea Walmart

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman accused of stealing over $1,000 from Walmart is pleading guilty.
Ann Marie Malay, 51 of Albert Lea, was arrested in February and charged with two counts of felony theft. Albert Lea police say Malay took money out of the cash register while she was working at Walmart, taking between $20 and $320 at a time over a month and a half. Court documents state the total amount stolen was $1,640.
Malay has pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft. Her sentencing is scheduled for August 23.
