Woman pleads guilty to having meth in Winnebago County

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A northwest Iowa woman caught with drugs in Winnebago County is sentenced to probation.

Amanda Jo Anderson, 38 of Estherville, was given three to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Anderson must also follow all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.

Court documents state Anderson was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over in Buffalo Center on December 7, 2020, and six grams of meth were found on her.