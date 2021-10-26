Woman pleads guilty to getting meth by mail in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman accused of getting meth through the mail is pleading guilty.

Marivel Ramos, 46, was arrested in February and charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine. Court documents indicate Ramos was involved in a conspiracy where she sent packages full of cash to California and received packages full of meth.

Investigators say three of the packages sent to Marivel were opened and inside were teddy bears containing a total of 10.5 pounds of methamphetamine

Ramos has pleaded guilty to second-degree possession of meth and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10, 2020, in Freeborn County District Court.