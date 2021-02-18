Woman pleads guilty to exploiting her disabled parent

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of stealing from a disabled parent is pleading guilty.

Anne Marie Reick, 67 of Rochester, was arrested in November 2018 and charged with five counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Court documents state Reick’s parent has a neurologic disorder and has been in a nursing home since 2016.

Investigators say Reick used her status as caretaker to take approximately $21,692.98 from her parent’s account and neglected to pay her parent’s nursing home bills, resulting in a debt of $58.970.65.

Reick entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Her sentencing is scheduled for April 5 in Olmsted County District Court.