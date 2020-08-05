Woman pleads guilty to crashing into the Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered by the woman who crashed a van into the front of the Mayo Civic Center.

Jamie Lea Copeland, 36 of Rochester, was arrested on April 23 after police say she drove a van directly into the front doors of the Civic Center, then backed up and smashed through the entrance again. Investigators say she did this about 25 minutes after entering the Center and asking if any beds were available. A homeless shelter was operating in the Civic Center at the time.

Police say Copeland left the van and began flipping tables over inside the Civic Center, then crashed into police vehicles multiple times while driving away. She was arrested after a chase that lasted about a mile and a half.

Court documents state Copeland did over $7,000 in damage to police vehicles and over $51,000 in damage to the Mayo Civic Center.

She’s pleaded guilty to 1st degree damage to property, 4th degree assault of a peace officer, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Her sentencing is set for September 21 in Olmsted County District Court.