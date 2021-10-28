Woman pleads guilty to Austin gunfire

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of firing a gun during an argument is pleading guilty.

Cassandra Lynn Nelson, 31 of Omaha, Nebraska, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm in Mower County District Court. The Austin Police Department says Nelson was at a home in the 600 block of 14th Street NE on March 13 when she allegedly fired a gun near the head of another person.

Investigators say the shot came during an argument about money, a bullet hole was visible in a hallway ceiling, and a .38 caliber revolver was found at the scene.

Nelson is now set to be sentenced on December 30.