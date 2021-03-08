Woman pleads guilty to Austin burglary

AUSTIN, Minn. – One of three people charged with in a burglary is pleading guilty.

Kaele Jean Sample, 25 of Hinckley, entered a guilty plea Monday to 4th degree burglary and 5th degree assault. Her sentencing is set for June 4 in Mower County District Court.

Law enforcement says Sample joined Aldin Kazic, 30 of Austin, and Amela Kazic, 31 of Austin, in stealing items from a home in the 600 block of 7th Avenue SE in Austin on September 6, 2020. Investigators say nearly $200 in tools were stolen and a victim at the home was punched in the face. According to court documents, Amela Kazic says the three went to the victim’s home because Aldin Kazic’s stimulus check had been stolen.

Aldin and Amela Kazic have pleaded not guilty to 1st degree burglary and misdemeanor theft. Aldin Kazic’s trial is set to begin on April 26 while Amela Kazic’s trial is scheduled to start on March 29.