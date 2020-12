ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman is out $6,000 after giving her social security number to a person she thought worked for her bank.

Rochester police said the victim, a 39-year-old female, spoke to someone she thought worked at her bank. She initially gave the person the last four digits of her social security number before giving the entire number.

The victim then called her bank and found out no one from there had contacts her. The victim had $6,000 wired out of her account.