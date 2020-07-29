Woman killed by runaway tractor in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A woman is dead after being run over by a tractor Tuesday afternoon.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4:13 pm at the Clear Lake State Park Beach Area in the 6400 block of South Shore Drive. An unattended tractor owned by the State of Iowa rolled down a hill toward the beach area.

The Sheriff’s Office says the tractor hit Mercedes Kohlhardt, 21 of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, who had been sitting near the beach. Kohlhardt died at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Clear Lake Fire and Rescue, and Mercy Air Med all assisted at the scene.