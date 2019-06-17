Woman killed, 7 injured in central Iowa collision

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a woman driving slowly to protect a horse walking on the side of a road in central Iowa died and seven other people were injured when her vehicle was struck by another.
The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday, just north of the Story County city of Nevada.
The Iowa State Patrol says 27-year-old Nycole Henson and another driver were driving with their emergency lights flashing when a third vehicle crashed into Henson's vehicle from behind, knocking it into a cornfield.
The third vehicle's driver and six other people were taken to an Ames hospital. He's been identified as 17-year-old Nathaniel Oberhokam.
Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig says he doesn't know why the horse was being walked along the road.
