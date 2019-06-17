Clear

Woman killed, 7 injured in central Iowa collision

Authorities say a woman driving slowly to protect a horse walking on the side of a road in central Iowa died and seven other people were injured when her vehicle was struck by another.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 6:21 AM

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a woman driving slowly to protect a horse walking on the side of a road in central Iowa died and seven other people were injured when her vehicle was struck by another.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday, just north of the Story County city of Nevada.

The Iowa State Patrol says 27-year-old Nycole Henson and another driver were driving with their emergency lights flashing when a third vehicle crashed into Henson's vehicle from behind, knocking it into a cornfield.

The third vehicle's driver and six other people were taken to an Ames hospital. He's been identified as 17-year-old Nathaniel Oberhokam.

Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig says he doesn't know why the horse was being walked along the road.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking several rounds of rain this work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking AM Fog and PM Rain

Image

Some hit the links for Father's Day

Image

Rochester family raises money for service dog

Image

School upgrades to begin in Forest City

Image

Cleaning up after flooding

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester hosts Father's Day game

Storm Team 3: After heavy rain this weekend, more is on the way

Image

Ride to Fight Suicide hopes to prevent suicide

Image

Bridgeport Marina Projects looks to make Albert Lea safer

Image

Famous potato raises money for Rochester Flyers

Community Events