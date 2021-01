CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A woman involved in an accident nearly a year ago has died from her injuries.

Brandi Pals, 20, died Thursday in Rochester, according to an obituary.

Pals was involved in a crash on Feb. 12, 2020, at the intersection of S. 8th St. and 27th Ave. S.

A bus failed to obey a stop sign and struck the car driven by Pals.