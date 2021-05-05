Woman injured in crash off Highway 52 exit in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A crash on Highway 52 has sent a Rochester woman to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Abdio Hassan Muhumed, 21, was driving south when she took the exit to Civic Center Drive NW and wound up colliding with the bridge. This happened around 7:10 pm Wednesday.

Muhumed suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

The Rochester Fire Department assisted at the scene.