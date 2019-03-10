Clear
Woman injured in Olmsted County crash

State Patrol says she lost control on Highway 52.

Posted: Mar. 10, 2019 5:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – One person is hurt in a Highway 52 crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 55-year-old woman from New Hope was driving a 1999 Ford pickup truck south when she lost control on an icy patch around 3:04 pm, hit a snow-covered concrete wall, spun all the way around and came to rest partially in the left lane.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Gold Cross Ambulance and MnDOT assisted at the scene.

