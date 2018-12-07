Clear

Woman injured in Freeborn County crash

State Patrol says her vehicle hit an icy spot on I-35.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 12:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Missouri driver is hurt after losing control on I-35 in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened near mile marker 11 around 9:30 am Friday. Elizabeth Marie Jenkins, 62 of Ava, MO, was driving south when she hit an icy spot and spun out, hitting the median cable barrier.

Jenkins suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. She was wearing a seat belt.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation, Albert Lea Fire Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance all assisted at the scene.

Clouds will take their time to exit with some very cold air right behind.
