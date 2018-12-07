Woman injured in Freeborn County crash

ALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Missouri driver is hurt after losing control on I-35 in Freeborn County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened near mile marker 11 around 9:30 am Friday. Elizabeth Marie Jenkins, 62 of Ava, MO, was driving south when she hit an icy spot and spun out, hitting the median cable barrier.
Jenkins suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. She was wearing a seat belt.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation, Albert Lea Fire Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance all assisted at the scene.
