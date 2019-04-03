Police: Woman assaulted riding her bike in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The weather is warming up - and more people are out and about biking the trails and taking advantage of the outdoors.

KIMT News 3 is learning one woman is left with a broken bike after being assaulted on a path in downtown Rochester, near the Mayo Civic Center.

The call came in around 9 PM on the east center street bridge.

Police tell KIMT there were two joggers passing and one clotheslined the cyclist’s chest, leaving her in shock on the ground.

There were no seriously injured. now - police are warning riders to pay extra attention.

“I would recommend that people be aware of their surroundings. What's going on people that are near,” Said Officer Doug Remling.

We bike Rochester, a local bike organization, will have a solidarity ride on April 18th. The goal is to show that crimes like assaulting a rider won’t go unnoticed.