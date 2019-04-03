Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: Woman assaulted riding her bike in downtown Rochester

A bicyclist is assaulted in downtown Rochester - how you can stay safe.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 7:26 PM
Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 7:38 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The weather is warming up - and more people are out and about biking the trails and taking advantage of the outdoors.

KIMT News 3 is learning one woman is left with a broken bike after being assaulted on a path in downtown Rochester, near the Mayo Civic Center.
The call came in around 9 PM on the east center street bridge.
Police tell KIMT there were two joggers passing and one clotheslined the cyclist’s chest, leaving her in shock on the ground.
There were no seriously injured. now - police are warning riders to pay extra attention.

“I would recommend that people be aware of their surroundings. What's going on people that are near,” Said Officer Doug Remling.

We bike Rochester, a local bike organization, will have a solidarity ride on April 18th. The goal is to show that crimes like assaulting a rider won’t go unnoticed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Tracking a rainy pattern.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Raising awareness: Child abuse

Image

Taking a look at bike safety following an assault

Image

Baez sentenced to 18 years in prison

Image

How to get that next job

Image

Tracking Rain Tonight For Some

Image

From Inauguration to State of the State

Image

PETA Puts Up Billboard After Chickens Die in Truck Fire

Image

IA Supreme Court Justice Talks to Students

Image

Helping Farmers in Need

Image

Austin Library giving out cloth bags

Community Events