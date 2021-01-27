Clear

Woman injured by police during George Floyd riot in Minneapolis settles lawsuit

This undated photo provided by Graciela Cisneros shows Cisneros after being injured May, 29, 2020, by a police projectile in violent protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The city of Minneapolis has settled the first lawsuit by
This undated photo provided by Graciela Cisneros shows Cisneros after being injured May, 29, 2020, by a police projectile in violent protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The city of Minneapolis has settled the first lawsuit by

Hit in the face with a 'non-lethal' round.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:22 PM
Updated: Jan 27, 2021 12:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The city of Minneapolis has settled the first lawsuit by a demonstrator injured by a police projectile in violent protests that followed the death of George Floyd.

Twenty-two-year-old Graciela Cisneros will receive a payment of $57,900 for injuries to her face when a police officer fired a non-lethal round at her May 29 as she walked home from a demonstration. Cisneros’ cheekbone was broken and her injury required stitches. She was not arrested.

Major civil unrest followed the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police. Four officers have been charged in his death, including Derek Chauvin, who is white and who knelt on his neck while he was handcuffed in the street.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 456490

Reported Deaths: 6174
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin947071506
Ramsey40752750
Dakota33684355
Anoka31437368
Washington20627237
Stearns18137190
St. Louis14032251
Scott1224899
Wright11831107
Olmsted1085175
Sherburne831970
Carver706139
Clay661384
Rice625674
Kandiyohi559172
Blue Earth549633
Crow Wing491178
Otter Tail465468
Chisago461838
Benton424388
Winona395648
Douglas380366
Nobles374847
Mower374729
Goodhue359163
Polk330860
McLeod328947
Beltrami316648
Morrison314845
Lyon306340
Becker290039
Itasca288043
Isanti286543
Carlton285243
Steele279610
Pine270815
Freeborn254923
Todd233730
Nicollet230938
Brown219134
Mille Lacs216145
Le Sueur215016
Cass211024
Meeker201733
Waseca193916
Wabasha17493
Martin172126
Roseau166617
Hubbard151438
Redwood141427
Houston141114
Dodge14014
Renville138740
Chippewa133432
Cottonwood129218
Fillmore12838
Wadena120918
Rock112212
Aitkin111633
Faribault110316
Sibley11017
Watonwan10708
Pennington101316
Kanabec100118
Pipestone97523
Yellow Medicine95017
Murray9137
Jackson87510
Swift84718
Pope7485
Stevens7078
Marshall70315
Clearwater68814
Lake66515
Lac qui Parle66116
Wilkin63510
Koochiching61010
Lincoln4912
Big Stone4703
Grant4398
Unassigned43568
Norman4268
Mahnomen4177
Kittson37420
Red Lake3214
Traverse2673
Lake of the Woods1991
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 313284

Reported Deaths: 4437
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk47198465
Linn18187280
Scott15975172
Black Hawk14184243
Woodbury13161181
Johnson1234453
Dubuque11678159
Pottawattamie9204115
Dallas915472
Story886638
Cerro Gordo476172
Webster475077
Warren463939
Clinton461068
Sioux460757
Marshall433262
Buena Vista397731
Muscatine397379
Des Moines396243
Plymouth354270
Wapello353098
Jasper335159
Lee327132
Marion312253
Jones275650
Henry269931
Carroll258934
Bremer251048
Crawford235524
Boone224717
Washington224333
Benton214550
Mahaska198937
Jackson196532
Tama191659
Dickinson189429
Kossuth182244
Delaware177736
Clay173421
Wright167824
Fayette166824
Buchanan162924
Hamilton162930
Winneshiek161420
Harrison159162
Hardin158731
Cedar156819
Clayton154349
Butler152524
Page148715
Floyd142036
Cherokee140527
Mills139017
Lyon138233
Poweshiek136024
Hancock133024
Allamakee131630
Iowa128522
Madison126210
Calhoun12409
Grundy123428
Winnebago123329
Jefferson122625
Mitchell117337
Louisa116830
Cass115443
Chickasaw114012
Appanoose113340
Sac113215
Union112823
Emmet111332
Shelby108027
Humboldt107819
Guthrie104624
Franklin104018
Unassigned10290
Palo Alto92611
Montgomery90024
Keokuk86526
Howard86419
Monroe82820
Clarke8219
Pocahontas78811
Ida76930
Davis70421
Adair69820
Greene6987
Monona69618
Lucas67110
Osceola65011
Worth6224
Taylor6029
Fremont5296
Van Buren50615
Decatur5004
Ringgold46311
Audubon4278
Wayne42021
Adams3023
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 16°
Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Cold and dry through Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Warnings of fake vaccine calls

Image

Minnesota Department of recommends students get tested for COVID-19

Image

Gov. Walz unveils state budget proposal

Image

St. Charles starts season strong

Image

The threat of cyber-crime remains powerful

Image

Tuesday's local highlights and scores

Image

Just for Kix's "virtual" Winter recital

Image

New grant available for Iowa bars and restaurants

Image

Is hydrogen the future of fuel in Minnesota?

Image

Gov. Walz unveils two-year state budget proposal

Community Events