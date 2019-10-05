Woman injured after trying to exit vehicle in police chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman is hurt after trying to leave a vehicle during a police chase.

Police tried to stop a vehicle driven by Brett Kurth, 26, who had a Department of Corrections felony warrant.

When officers tried to make a traffic stop, the vehicle took off. A woman passenger from the back seat was trying to exit the vehicle, and was dragged for about 500 feet.

The vehicle then stopped and Kurth took off running a short distance before surrendering and being taken into custody.

After investigating, police found meth, marijuana, multiple hypodermic needles, and paraphernalia.

Kurth was arrested and remains in custody for multiple charges.

An unharmed passenger, 31-year-old Allison Bluemer, was released on scene with possession citations for the marijuana, hypodermic needle, and paraphernalia.

The woman who was injured was taken to St. Mary's Hospital with severe abrasions.