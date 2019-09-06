Fundraiser set for woman in need of 2nd transplant

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A southeastern Minnesota woman is in the fight of her life for the second time. Just four short years ago Elizabeth Sammons was in need of a heart transplant. Now, she is back in the hospital facing the same uphill battle as she is in need of a heart transplant, but this time she also needs a kidney. Elizabeth and her husband, Dustin, could use some help paying their medical bills, and other piling up expenses. This Sunday, September 8th, Elizabeth's Healing Heart Fundraiser is taking place from 3-7pm at the Paradise Center for Arts in Fairbault. If you're unable to attend the fundraiser but would like to donate.

Next week on KIMT News 3 we'll take a look at how Elizabeth is giving back to those in need thanks to passion for crocheting.