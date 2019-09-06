Clear

Fundraiser set for woman in need of 2nd transplant

Woman in need of kidney and heart transplant, facing financial woes

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A southeastern Minnesota woman is in the fight of her life for the second time. Just four short years ago Elizabeth Sammons was in need of a heart transplant. Now, she is back in the hospital facing the same uphill battle as she is in need of a heart transplant, but this time she also needs a kidney. Elizabeth and her husband, Dustin,  could use some help paying their medical bills, and other piling up expenses. This Sunday, September 8th, Elizabeth's Healing Heart Fundraiser is taking place from 3-7pm at the Paradise Center for Arts in Fairbault. If you're unable to attend the fundraiser but would like to donate.

Next week on KIMT News 3 we'll take a look at how Elizabeth is giving back to those in need thanks to passion for crocheting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking the return of a more active pattern this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime Part two

Image

Fundraiser set for woman in need for 2nd transplant

Image

Mayo gets heat for health care offering

Image

How to protect yourself from crimes

Image

Sports betting at BWW

Image

Rochester recreational fire requirements

Image

Schools responding to vaping

Image

C-SPAN Bus Returns to North Iowa

Image

Dr. Jill Biden in North Iowa

Image

Weather forecast 9/6

Community Events