Woman hurt in Freeborn County rollover

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An SUV crashed on Interstate 90 Thursday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Kim Elizabeth Kastens, 48 of Wells, was westbound on I-90 when she went off the road near mile marker 155 and rolled into the median. This happened around 4:52 pm.

Kastens was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy at the accident scene.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this crash.