Woman hurt in Freeborn County crash

Went off the road on I-35.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 11:07 AM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 11:14 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Freeborn County rollover injured one person Friday morning.

It happened on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 22 just after 7:30 am. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tabitha Jean Delarosby, 38 of West St. Paul, lost control while going around a curve and went into the west ditch. Delarosby’s vehicle hit a culvert marker and rolled.

Delarosby suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. The State Patrol says she was wearing her seat belt.

Geneva Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

