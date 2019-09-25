Woman hurt after hitting a deer in Freeborn County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An SUV hit a deer Wednesday morning in rural Freeborn County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Shannon Lynn Herman, 44 of Wells, was driving south on Highway 13, south of I-90, when the deer ran into the road and they collided. This happened around 6:39 am.
Herman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of what are described as non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says Herman was wearing her seat belt.
