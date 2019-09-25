Clear

Woman hurt after hitting a deer in Freeborn County

Collision happened Wednesday morning.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 2:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An SUV hit a deer Wednesday morning in rural Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Shannon Lynn Herman, 44 of Wells, was driving south on Highway 13, south of I-90, when the deer ran into the road and they collided. This happened around 6:39 am.

Herman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of what are described as non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says Herman was wearing her seat belt.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking a fall-like Wednesday with sunny skies
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fewer daylight hours bring safety concerns

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/24

Image

Central Springs rolls; downs Northwood-Kensett

Image

Mason City volleyball goes down to the wire, falls to Southeast Polk

Image

The Latest on the Soldier's Field track

Image

The art of mental health

Image

PTSD Mental Health Stigma

Image

Century volleyball falls to Northfield 3-0

Image

Youth hockey gears up for arena opening

Community Events